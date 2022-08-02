To the Editor:
Another word or two about the Whispering Knoll water woes.
The contractor was well aware of the water situation before building. The water company was also aware. The Derry Township supervisors were aware. The realtor who sold the homes was aware. Everyone was aware of the water situation, but all permits were made forthcoming for the building to go forward. Who wasn’t made aware? The buyers of the homes.
I wish the residents would have been privy to the meeting before the meeting. This meeting where the buck would be passed on, making the Whispering Knoll residents taking the responsibility. As the contractor’s wife pointed out, there’s plenty of money in the HOA fund to pay for the generator and everything that goes along with it. That is not what HOA money is allocated for. And why are so many people hell-bent on spending HOA funds? Just recently our elected officers of our HOA decided after 4 months on the job they were unable to do the job. They shunned their responsibilities and hired a management company at $800+ monthly to do their job for them.
That $800+ monthly bill that the residents will now have to pay for. Thank you for your effortless endeavors. Now they sit back and refer to themselves as the board of directors. And, oh yes, this was all a done deal with no knowledge of the residents. And now they want the residents to pay for a generator!
As for the contractor’s wife having to defend him, if said contractor had done the job according to the specs that were to be done in the contract, she wouldn’t have had the need to defend him. Residents are still waiting for things to be finished in and on their properties that should have been done before the contractor moved on to his next project.
Now for once in your lives, do the right thing. Get together and fix what you all created and allowed to happen. And fix it on your dime!
Gloria Luttner
Latrobe
***
To the Editor:
A call for support of the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act
Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 (AAIC 2022) is providing new insight into dementia risk, prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, the long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 and more.
According to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report, over 280,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to rise 14% by 2025. I work with area families who are experiencing an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis and see the increased burden they experience daily.
Thankfully, over the last decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2022, when we invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, we gain valuable insights. The investment must continue.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask our state Legislature to cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.
To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.
Sara Murphy
Vice President of Programs and Services,
Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter
