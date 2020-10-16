To the Editor:
Last week, I wrote a letter to the editor blasting Trump for holding his super-spreader event in the Rose Garden. The letter wasn’t printed (Editor’s Note: The letter in question was published on Thursday, Oct. 15, after this letter was received for publication.). Maybe because for some reason, the country decided to treat Trump with sensitivity; after all, he’s the president and he’s sick with the virus, so let’s not pick on him right now. I didn’t treat him with sensitivity in my letter because in my eyes, he doesn’t deserve it. So... in light of the recent events, such as the super-spreader rally (very few masks, no social distancing) in Florida on Monday, where he said he was just going to go out and “kiss everyone in the audience” (not only dangerous, but seriously gross!), and his posturing on the White House balcony, saying he’s cured, and don’t let the virus take over your life... how’s that sensitivity thing feeling? Trump isn’t being sensitive to all those who’ve lost loved ones, the families of teachers, doctors, nurses or the other front line people who’ve died. He’s not being sensitive to the guy on the news who has been in the hospital on a ventilator for 49 days — it’s hard not to let it take over your life when your life consists of lying prone in a hospital bed hooked up to a ventilator so you don’t die. But hey, “It is what it is,” says Trump.
Trump didn’t earn our sensitivity because he chooses to ignore the protocols touted by his own medical professionals of wearing a mask, social distancing, etc., even now, after he got COVID (but did he really get it or was it just a publicity thing; after all, the virus is a HOAX, right?) And I’ll say what many of us think: If you don’t wear a mask in public, you deserve to get sick; if you don’t social distance, you deserve to get sick. If you insist on holding parties and inviting all your friends, and don’t observe the protocols, you deserve to get sick. Westmoreland County had a serious surge in COVID cases after Trump’s visit to Latrobe; all of you who attended and didn’t wear a mask or social distance, you deserve to get sick. It’s a fact: Masks, social distancing and hand washing all save lives and when you don’t follow those protocols, you can get sick and you can die. I know, I’m not being very sensitive, right? Do I wish that on all of you, because in my opinion you deserve to get sick? Certainly not — it’s just my opinion! What I DO wish is that people would wake up and do what’s right, which is observing the protocols set forth by the medical professionals. And if you get COVID and think you’re going to get the COVID cocktail that Trump got when he was (supposedly) sick, think again... no one’s going to come pick you up in a helicopter, fly you to the best medical facility, and give you the white glove test and make you all better. Trump’s a liar, so don’t believe his claim that you’re going to get the same course of treatment that he got.
Bob Jacobs wrote recently in a letter to the editor that many of us will need therapy to deal with our anger issues; I agree with him (a rarity) on many needing therapy, however, I don’t think anger is the issue. Many will need therapy to deal with their grief in losing their loved ones, especially when those loved ones were alone in the last minutes of their lives. Many will need therapy because they’ve lost their jobs. Many will need therapy because they have lost their homes because they’ve lost their jobs. Many will need therapy because they are suffering from depression and have thoughts of suicide and hopelessness for their future, and the future of their children. Many will need therapy because Trump has run our country into the ground in the four years he’s been poisoning the highest office in the land. And Trump needs therapy, because he’s simply a whackadoodle!
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.