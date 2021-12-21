To the Editor:
The letter published in your Dec. 16 edition from a young gal named Tara Fredenburg is really disturbing. She explains that she is a young member of the Gen Z age group (nine to 24 years) and she believes the world will either end or suffer some sort of global-scale destruction from climate change within the next eight years, according to her sources, which she states include the United Nations, but most assuredly includes her teachers or professors and the media.
Tara says Gen Z is “aptly named,” which must mean she thinks its the final generation of humans on this planet because of the continued use of fossil fuels.
I would like to say to Tara and all other members of her generation that the climate hysteria you are being fed is baloney. In fact, I believe you are the victims of serious psychological child abuse.
I am a senior citizen and I can tell you that I have been told that the world was going to end at least 10 times in my lifetime…as recently as 2012, by the famous “climatologist” Al Gore, and I know the demise of humankind has been predicted hundreds of times over the millennia by all sorts of charlatans and/or phony medicine men, fortune tellers or other pseudo-scientists. None of their predictions were correct.
I know that you are being indoctrinated into believing that CO2 in the atmosphere is the cause of our impending doom and that human activity is the reason the level of CO2 is rising. It’s not true.
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of real scientists who refute the CO2 climate hysteria claim. CO2 is actually an essential compound that is used by all green plants to create sugars that are their growth elements. Without CO2, all green plants will die, and then there certainly will be doom.
At this point in time, CO2 is less than 0.04% of the atmosphere, a trace amount, and studies of atmospheric CO2 levels from ice-cores shows CO2 has been as much as 40 or 50 times higher in the distant past, sometimes during ice ages, and sometimes during warming periods. But there are no studies that show CO2 level has ever been lower than it is now.
Please read scholars such as Dr. Judith Curry, Ian Plimer, Dr. Thomas Gold or Joe Bastardi, climatologist and co-founder of the world acclaimed weather service known as AccuWeather. They explain that climate change is a function of many factors such as the earth’s orbit, its “wobble,” our ever changing position in our galaxy, and most importantly, the sun, which is always changing through many cycles ranging from as brief as 11 years to as long as 100,000 years or more.
You should also know that climate change occurs on every planet and every heavenly body our telescopes allow us to see, and there are no humans on any of those planets or moons. It’s not CO2 and it’s not human activity.
Please tell your teachers, professors or others to stop abusing their students and to give you the honest benefit of other viewpoints on this subject. Stop calling those who disagree “deniers.” None of them deny climate change and they seek the truth.
Bob Jacobs
Unity Township
