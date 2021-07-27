To the Editor:
Now that the month of July is coming to a close, I would like to thank the Greater Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration Committee, spearheaded by Beth Straka and Ann Powell, as well as all of their loyal volunteers and Blackout Tinting for their conjoined fundraising efforts, to provide Latrobe with a wonderful Fourth of July (held on the third) celebration.
After being locked down for over a year, it was refreshing to see the crowds of people making their way to the festivities: Kids skipping while holding their parents’ hands, happy at the sight of the Kona Ice truck, or all the wonderful muscle cars, antique cars and antique vehicles that participated in the car cruise, sponsored by Blackout Tinting.
The food was delicious and plentiful with an awesome variety from Gosia’s Pierogies, Rosemary’s Kitchen pizza, drinks and pretzels provided by the GLSD Track Boosters, to fresh-grilled Bardine’s hamburgers right off the grill by the F.O.E. #01188. A little bit of games of chance and an all-day 50/50 to help to help support next year’s event and we can’t forget the Chuck-a-luck wheel of the Latrobe VFW.
The weather was also in their favor, not too hot, and the rain held off in the morning hours. The use of the stadium not only for the facilities, but the event and the car cruise itself was a huge advantage. Thank you to Greater Latrobe School District for helping make the celebration a success. Hoping the celebration continues in an even bigger and better way for next year.
Then the end to a perfect day — the fireworks! Never before I have I seen a display in Latrobe as beautiful as this year’s! My thanks to all that made this event happen. Looking forward to next year’s event and the fundraising events that will be happening to help make this event bigger and better.
Kathleen Hendrickson
Owner, Wigs n’ More Mastectomy Boutique, Unity Township
