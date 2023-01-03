Lights of Love is a meaningful Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) holiday tradition because the project provides a way for participants to remember the people who guided and shaped them and to honor the people with whom they can still spend time.
Thanks to the participation of many area residents, this year’s 35th annual Lights of Love project was very successful. The names of all donors and the nearly 1,000 names of the people they remembered and honored are included in the online Honor Roll Book at excelahealth.org/lights-of-love. The Lights of Love tree on the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital plaza provides a visual reminder of the special people in our lives. The tree that has shone brightly since Light Up Night on Dec. 6 will shine until Jan.7, 2023. Please drive by and see it in person.
None of this success, however, would have been possible without the support of community members: Gary Siegel, publisher, Latrobe Bulletin, who frequently printed the Lights of Love donor form in the newspaper; Tara Ewanits, managing editor, and Emily Struhala, reporter, who wrote about the Lights of Love project for the newspaper; local businesses that helped to publicize the project: Adams Memorial Library, DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, Frederick Funeral Home, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Latrobe Art Center, Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, Studio 30 Hair Graphics and the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Square at Latrobe staffs.
For the first time in three years, the public was invited to Light Up Night in the spacious Robindale auditorium. Appreciation goes to Scott and Pam Kroh and the Robindale staff for their hospitality and kindness in hosting the evening and also to the area residents who attended the program.
It has been a privilege for the Lights of Love committee to work with such caring and talented people, and we look forward to the 36th annual project. next year. Best wishes to all for a happy and healthy 2023.
Chair, 2022 Lights of Love project for LAHAS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.