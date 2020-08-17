To the Editor:
Congratulations to Susan Sagan, whose letter to the editor on Aug. 14 countered Bob Jacobs’ attack on Democrats. Not a day passes that the White House idiot does not blame or belittle Democrats. He says that Democrats hate America. How ridiculous! Talk about fake news.
The Democratic Party today is based on liberalism. It supports organized labor, maintenance and expansion of social programs, affordable college tuition, universal health care, equal opportunity, consumer and environmental protection, etc.
The Trumpers that are demoralizing the Democrats and claim great things have been accomplished by the White House con man and his Republican henchmen hopefully will soon wake up from their deep state of unconsciousness.
Ronald Menzie
Derry Township
