To the Editor:
After millions of years, we find ourselves on a planet that has an unbelievable amount of miracles that we take for granted and overlook. Seen from a distance, we are smaller than a micro-dot, yet our bodies are organized miracles. Sadly, our minds are not wired to prevent unimaginable cruelty and violence. From rocks, spears, knives and bombs, we, who can think, kill each other.
This does not have to be. The Jains, who have existed for thousands of years, are dedicated to the belief that non-violence is the highest ideal.They avoid causing pain, injury and death to all living beings. All beings have the privilege of a soul and feel pain and joy.
“Human kind will never find peace unless he extends his creed of compassion to all the living” -Albert Schweitzer.
The ancient greek philosopher, Pythagoras, from the 6th century B.C.E. states that as long as mankind continues to be the ruthless destroyer of lower beings, he will never know peace. Writer Leo Tolstoy said, “As long as there are slaughterhouses there will be battlefields. For as long as humans continue to kill animals, they will continue to kill each other.”
“Animals are God’s property and creatures, not human property, nor utilities, nor resources, nor commodities but precious beings in God’s sight.” — The Rev.Andrew Linzey, Oxford University.
Frank Porembka Jr.
Ligonier
