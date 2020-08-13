To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to a recent Letter to the Editor by Bob Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs claims that the Democratic Party has openly admitted to being the Socialist Party; I must have missed that news flash. Mr. Jacobs opines that the Democrats have “totally controlled most of America’s big cities for the past six or seven decades” and have taken over the education and judicial systems, business and industrial regulations, and the media. Jacobs goes on to say that the Democrats support burning churches; have ruined schools; pro-criminalized the judicial system. He refers to President Obama as the “great messiah”; although I’m sure he meant that as an insult, that’s actually true, he was a great leader. Jacobs further claims that “their modus operandi has been to infiltrate, dominate, then destroy.”
If the Democrats really had all that awesome power over the past six or seven decades, then the candidate who won the popular vote in 2016, Hillary Clinton, without the aid and interference of Trump’s pal Putin, would be president; neither Eisenhower, Nixon, nor either Bush would have been president; the United States would still be a respected, dignified country throughout the world; and Trump would be relegated back to reality television where he would be free to denigrate a few reality TV contestants, maybe some actors and whoever brings him his Diet Cokes, instead of half the United States, and in turn, half the world.
And the only cornered rats I see (or smell) are the sell-out Republicans in government, and Trump. In this case, when it looks like an old rat, chats like a dumb rat, struts like a fat rat, and smells like a dead rat…it’s not a rat; it’s Trump, hunkered down in his bunker, hiding out from all the unrest and hatred he himself has caused with his ugly words and horrible actions, or in the case of COVID-19, his horrible inaction.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
