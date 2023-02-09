To the Editor:
Overcoming partisan gridlock in Harrisburg.
The Latrobe Bulletin‘s article “Hopes of bipartisan cooperation give way to complete deadlock in the Pa. House” says it all. Hopes sprang up on Jan. 3, when the House elected compromise candidate Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) as Speaker. But the House soon deadlocked, unable to adopt the necessary procedural rules to set up committees and begin considering bills.
With the PA House now in recess until Feb. 27, some citizens and journalists are calling for legislators to “get back to work.” Some have pointed out that our representatives in Harrisburg continue collecting their taxpayer-funded paychecks while producing nothing.
But wait. Isn’t this the Pennsylvania General Assembly? A legislature among the most expensive but least productive in the country? There is nothing new about this legislature’s getting (close to) nothing done, as documented in the report at fixharrisburg.com. So in one way this pause is good. Speaker Rozzi’s workgroup is using the time to consider how the legislature can do better. I’m asking them to reform the procedural rules of the PA House.
For years the House rules have allowed a few majority leaders to choke progress on issues the people of PA care about, to strand bipartisan legislation in limbo, and to discourage compromise. Bills usually die in committee. This ‘dying in committee’ is just one way legislators avoid standards of transparency and accountability to the electorate. A legislative leader who does not want a bill to pass can engineer that outcome, and the public will never know who worked in darkness to defeat the bill.
The report Best Practices for Collaborative Policymaking describes known remedies for this lack of transparency and accountability that other state legislatures successfully use. I ask Speaker Rozzi’s Listening Group to begin by considering the remedies described in that report—for example, a rule to stipulate that unanimously approved bills in one chamber be guaranteed prompt handling and a vote in the other chamber.
Pennsylvanians deserve transparency, a productive state legislature, and accountable legislators who actually earn the salaries that the people of Pennsylvania provide for them.
Brenda White
Latrobe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.