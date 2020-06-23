To the Editor:
Every year about 7,500 people die waiting for an organ transplant (University of Michigan, 2019). If we shift from the opt-in policy to a policy of presumed consent, unless you opt out, we could save many more lives. One donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of 75 others (Donate Life Pennsylvania). Based on the experiences of other countries that have imposed the presumed consent, a similar program here in the United States could eliminate the burden of waiting for an organ (University of Michigan, 2019). While many adults are listed as organ donors, about 40% of these adults are prevented from donating due to consent.
The U.S. population is aging with more comorbidities, making the organ pool smaller (University of Michigan, 2019). We need more people to step up and be donors. Organ donation had a big impact on my family in the last five years. My nana was a double-lung recipient and my dad was a liver recipient. More people need to experience this wonderful gift. I ask everyone to support the policy change to increase organ donation in the United States. Become a donor today!
Brittanie Perla
New Alexandria
