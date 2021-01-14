To the Editor:
During the past several weeks, when Trump should have been talking about the vaccine, pushing it out for all Americans, assuring the country of the efficacy and safety of the shot, showing empathy and compassion for those lost to COVID, his silence has been deafening.
Since November, as he’s touted his false claims and lies about the election, and recently, when he directed his followers to march to the Capitol Building, his words have been deafening.
A stark contrast in the decibel of deafening.
There was talk about invoking the 25th Amendment, removing him from office due to his mental incapacity. News flash: the crazy bug has festered in this man’s head for many years, and during the last four years, the crazy has feasted on the power, both real and imagined, of the highest office of the land. It’s like a bed bug infestation of craziness. He’s never been mentally fit for this job.
In the early morning hours of last Thursday, Trump sent an aide out with a statement that there will be an orderly transfer of power in two weeks. Not peaceful, just orderly.
For the millions infected with COVID and the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve died from COVID, for the thousands upon thousands mourning those lost, to the travesty of what happened last week in our nation’s capital, and all that this maniac has done to the detriment of the American people and our country’s standing in the world, in the past four years, beginning even before the November 2016 election, through his abuse of power, his lies, his corrupt actions and inactions, Trump’s commitment to an “orderly” transfer of power means nothing, and is way too little, way too late.
Worst. President. Ever. Worst. American. Ever.
Good riddance.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
