To the Editor:
This incident about a policeman kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and killing him and other police all over the country beating people brought back to this 77-year-old man an incident I had with a local policeman in April 2018.
No, I wasn’t beaten, but at the time I didn’t know that.
You have a problem, call local police. He arrives thinking he would help. After talking to him a good while, him in his SUV driver’s side, me on the passenger side outside talking to him through his window down.
He really did seem to care about my problem, I felt through his actions.
When he turned a little, I could see his name tag.
I then remembered back in the ’60s and ’70s I heard that name a lot.
I asked him a simple question with no disrespect: Was your family from around this area?
He then comes out of his SUV toward me like a wild man. I was lucky there was another policeman a few yards away who came up to see if anything was wrong. Thanks to him, nothing happened, but the hot-tempered policeman wasn’t coming over to give me a hug. If he’s ashamed of his name, change it.
I filled out a complaint at the police station, but I knew nothing would be done and it wasn’t.
So you never know, maybe someone will ask about his family, he’ll flare up and maybe there won’t be another policeman around to help like I had.
It’s not just in big cities police try to intimidate people. A badge doesn’t mean he’s above the law.
Phil Moximchalk
Unity Township
