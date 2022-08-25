Do you know it’s legal to give “gifts” to PA legislators? It’s true. There are no limits on lobbyists’ donations to our lawmakers. Only seven other states permit this. People are pretty aware of the results: a culture of corruption in Harrisburg and a deeply distrustful citizenry.
For 20 years, good government groups and some representatives have tried to enact government ethics laws banning gifts. Attempts at reform went nowhere as bills were blocked, time and again, by majority leaders.
On Oct. 25, 2021, the House State Government Committee unanimously passed HB1009, a gift ban, out of committee. But this is only the first step in the legislative process.
The path forward remains to be seen. Although many legislators support this bill, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman won’t voice his opinion. And House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, who has the power to call for a vote on the House floor, hasn’t moved on it in 10 months. This stonewalling must end.
We pay our state legislators generous salaries, per diems, retirement and health insurance benefits. There are no GOOD reasons not to bring HB1009 to a vote.
