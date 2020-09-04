To the Editor:
“Have shears will travel” could be said of Vincent Antinori, the recently retired barber profiled recently in the Latrobe Bulletin (Aug. 10, 2020).
In my family, my father, husband, two sons, son-in-law and grandson were all Vince’s customers at one time or another.
In his final years my father, Francis Palmer, as a care facility resident for a brief time was a recipient of “house calls” there by Vince to cut his hair. Mondays are usually a barber’s day off when his shop is closed, but those were Vince’s “traveling” days Also, during my husband’s final illness at home, Vince made calls to cut his hair as well. for those many other customers unable to go to his shop, I say a big thank you to Vince for going the extra mile to serve them. Congratulations and happy retirement — you earned it!
Dorothy Piper,
Unity Township
