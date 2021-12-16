To the Editor:
In 2019, everybody I know was shocked to read in a publication from the United Nations that we only had 11 years left to address climate change in order to avoid its worst effects. Now it’s the end of 2021, and as our reliance on fossil fuels and damaging corporate and military tech has only increased, our time frame for action has shrunk down to eight at most. That’s right: EIGHT.
We are running out of time, and unfortunately, most of the people who represent me (an adult member of the aptly-named Generation Z) will not face the consequences of their lack of action.
But I will. My kids will. YOUR kids and grandkids will.
Climate change is already causing natural disasters in the U.S. and abroad, destroying homes and lives.
We MUST take strong, immediate action to mitigate our strain on the environment and rethink the way this country organizes power to benefit the wealthy few at the expense of the rest of us.
The only U.S. legislation that gives me hope right now is Build Back Better. This bundle of policies will help more than 800,000 people in public housing secure healthier living conditions and protection from natural disaster. 150,000 workers will get family-sustaining manufacturing jobs to produce clean energy tech.
Sen. Robert Casey has said, “Working families are depending on us to keep fighting for a better future.” He must show up to vote in favor of Build Back Better, and if his Republican counterpart, Sen. Pat Toomey, is wise, he would do the same.
Unfortunately, Toomey has only ever taken significant action against the environment, such as when he voted to limit the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions in 2015.
I write this to encourage readers to call upon these senators to stand up for us today and for future generations tomorrow. Call and email their offices. Let them know we’re paying attention.
Tara Fredenburg
Donegal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.