To the Editor:
If you have been paying attention the last four years you should not have been surprised at what happened with the riot on Jan. 6. Charles Manson never killed anyone but he incited many killings. Trump, Giuliani, Mo Brooks, and Don Jr. incited the domestic terrorists that stormed the Capitol building. They should suffer the same fate. I also believe that FOX news (it’s really a stretch to call it news) has culpability with inciting this violence.
Trump lied about the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus. He said he didn’t want to cause a panic. Give me a break, he was only thinking about himself as he always does. No doubt the downplaying of the pandemic has caused untold lives being lost. When Trump was at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, he mocked people for wearing a mask, as he often did while constantly spewing lies on the campaign trail.
The day after the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton congratulated Trump even though she won the popular vote by 3 million votes. Biden pummeled Trump by over 7 million votes and yet Sore Loser Trump refuses to congratulate him.
Trump will undoubtedly go down as the worst POTUS in history. Most kids are taught to congratulate the winner after a loss in any sports contest. Sore Loser Trump, who is a known cheater at golf, will never concede and will not attend the inauguration of his successor. He’s such a bad example for our kids and grandkids. And so No. 45, the only president to ever be impeached twice, don’t let the door hit you on the way out on Jan. 20.
Mike Stas,
Unity Township
