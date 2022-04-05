To the Editor:
A basic tenet of optimal health care is an open, safe and mutually respectful interaction. Those seeking care and any members of health care teams delivering care want and deserve the assurance that no harm will be intentionally inflicted, that verbal exchanges will be clear and without threat, and that together the best plans and actions can be made to achieve the needs. Unfortunately, violence in the health care setting is growing — including verbal assaults, physical interactions, and harm. These are reported more often now by many on the health care team, no matter what role they serve. The result degrades the environment needed to deliver care safely.
We ask you to support both those coming for care and those trying to deliver care. That support means never choosing, using or condoning extreme language, threats, uninvited bodily contact, weapons in any form or other forms of intimidation or coercion when in a health care setting. We know frustrations can exist when not feeling well or when in need, but frustration can never justify violence in any of the forms noted.
As health care leaders, we and our teams want to serve you; please join us and stand up for ensuring the kind of safe environment we all benefit from each day.
Donald M. Whiting, MD- Chief Medical Officer, AHN
Donald M. Yearly, MD- Chief Medical Officer, UPMC
Carol J. Fox, MD- Chief Medical Officer, Excela Health
David Rottinghaus, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Butler Health System
Michael Cratty, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Heritage Valley Health System
John T. Sullivan, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
St. Clair Health
John Six, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Washington Health System
Ali F. Sonel, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Pittsburgh VA Health Systems
Elizabeth Dunmore, MD- Chief Medical Officer, Conemaugh Health Systems
Russell Cameron, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Penn Highlands Healthcare
James W. Backstrom, MD- Chief Medical Officer, Armstrong Co. Memorial Hospital
David Shellenbarger, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Sharon Regional Medical Officer
Richard Neff, MD- Chief Medical Officer,
Indiana Regional Medical Center
T. Clark Simpson, MD- Director Medical Staff Affairs, Punxsutawney Area Hospital
