To the Editor:
Do you know what supplies you should have stored in case of a disaster or national emergency? If not, you’re not alone.
New survey data from the nonprofit DisasterChecklist.org shows most families are unprepared for natural disasters — including the one we are living through now.
The survey asked families if they had to buy bottled water or canned goods after their state-issued stay-at-home mandates. 61% of all respondents said they had to buy bottled water, while 55% said they had to buy canned goods. For respondents 18 to 34 years old, 75% didn’t have enough emergency water bottles.
If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s to keep enough non-perishable food and clean water stocked before disaster strikes — not after.
For a full list of items the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says you should have to be prepared, visit DisasterChecklist.org.
Jim Bowers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.