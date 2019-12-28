To the Editor and members of the Laurel Faith in Action community:
As we approach a new decade in our community, I pause to reflect on the first two decades of community involvement in the new millennium. Laurel Faith in Action first began in 2001 with a dream and a mission to bring caring members of the community together to address unmet needs for our aging residents.
Now, 18 years later, it has become a vital part of everyday life. It took a lot of heart, determination, faith and the strong support of countless individuals, churches, agencies, businesses, foundations and skilled leaders in the community. Too many to name!
From this we reaped endless rewards and for this I am eternally grateful. This was a true calling in my professional life, and my heart is full of satisfaction, respect, and love for a community that taught me service to our neighbors from a very early age.
There are too many Community Partners, donors, volunteers and individuals to acknowledge individually, but many are named on the www.laurelfia.org program website. Accomplishments are detailed in the annual report on the site. I offer a collective sincere appreciation to each and every supporter.
In addition to the hundreds and hundreds of volunteers, donors and partners is the dramatic financial support that preserves the legacy. Over the years, we received gifts from $5 per month to grants of $5,000 up to $25,000 per year! Moving into the next decade, the program has a significant financial foundation to assure future aging residents the kind and caring quality-of-life services they need to maintain independent living in our beautiful community. The first page of the IRS 990 Tax Return from 2018 shows fiscal responsibility and strong financial security. It can be currently viewed under the ABOUT Section, “Financials” Tab, on the website and is also available on Guidestar.org (as are all nonprofit tax returns). It is a remarkable testament to long- term generosity!
I have heard that all good things must come to an end, and it was with great sadness that I had to recently retire as founding director of Laurel Faith in Action. Due to sudden and serious health challenges, I was forced to choose health over duty.
But I left knowing all good things are not coming to an end. Rather, they are moving into a bright new decade, embraced by a community that carries on a legacy of giving, loving and one that lives and believes in “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
My profound appreciation to our community cannot be expressed in words. Please know it will reside in my heart and mind forever.
God bless us, every one!
Jane Kerr
Founding Executive Director
Laurel Faith in Action
