To the Editor:
The most corrupt U.S. president in recent history accepted the RNC’s nomination for another four years in office. May God help us if he is re-elected. Trump turned the White House — the PEOPLE’S HOUSE — into a reality show stage, with many bad actors reading sometimes well-written, meaningless speeches, and sometimes just rambling on, like Eric, whose time at the dais was generally a butt-kissing bid for a pat on the head from dear old dad, who usually ignores him. No social distancing at the reality show, and very few masks. A short distance away, hundreds of people gathered to protest against Trump’s hatred, lies, racism, lack of empathy and understanding. Not a reality show production, but real people, with real issues, who want to be heard, but aren’t, who want change, but can’t get it, who want freedoms that as Americans, we all should have, but they don’t. Those protesters, who really could not social distance well, wore masks. The protestors proved that they are more intelligent than the president and the ignorant Republicans participating in the reality show.
I hope that all of the individuals participating in the protests, from the mother who mourns the loss of her son to gun violence, the husband who mourns the loss of his beloved to COVID-19 because the virus did not “just go away” as Trump claimed it would, to the NBA stars who walked out on their playoff game in support of Black Lives Matter, find their way to the polls on that very important day in November. If those protestors show up and vote, this country has a chance of righting the wrongs of this administration, from supporting hate over love, supporting racism and in fact, encouraging it, seeking to suppress women’s rights, participating in voter suppression and seeking out and welcoming Russian influences in our election, as they did in 2016. Just simply too many bad things to mention them all.
Trump’s basest of his base have warned that if he is not re-elected, there will be a civil war. That fits with the Trump campaign of fear-mongering. As Biden pointed out recently, the unrest in the country right now, these protests that are not peaceful, the shooting and looting incidents, this destruction — they’re all happening under Trump’s watch, and he is too busy tweeting his garbage to stand up and make a change. The self-proclaimed “law and order president” is too busy campaigning, kissing up to Russia, caressing the wallets of his billionaire friends (and promising Lord knows what in return), or on the flip side, hiding in his bunker.
Listen, Biden may not be your favorite person for the job of the next president, but for the love of God, he’s sane! He’s professional. He’s respectful. He’s intelligent. He’s loyal. He has served this country for almost 50 years. He goes to church to worship, not to have his picture taken. He knows the history of our country and doesn’t just make it up as he goes. For Heaven’s sake, he even knows in what years the great wars took place — our president, unfortunately, does not. And, well… he won’t grab your private parts.
I choose to believe that good will win over evil in the end; that the trials and tribulations we have to endure to bridge that gap are meant to make us stronger, to build us up where we are weak, to teach us when we are ignorant and unknowing. My own personal tragedies have made me stronger on my bad days, and have given me seemingly superhuman strength on my very best days. We must believe that the same will hold true for our country; we must believe that good wins, love wins, hope wins. VOTE!
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
