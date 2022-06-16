To the Editor:
Where does the money go?
We all complain when the school district raises our millage.
However, during the 2021-2022 school year, over $1,730,000 of tax dollars that we paid to the Ligonier Valley School District were forwarded, as required by Pennsylvania law, to cyber schools for local children enrolled there. (1 mill brings in $177,000.) Whereas the Ligonier school district is audited, the cyber schools who receive our tax dollars do not have to show how they spend our tax dollars. Are you OK with this, especially now when most of us are just trying to make ends meet? Where does the money go?
A bipartisan Pennsylvania House Bill 272 has a proposal to change this. Now is the time to make a phone call or send an email to your representative. In Ligonier call Rep. Rossi at 724-238-2155 or email lrossi@pahousegop.com. Ask her what parts of this Charter School Reform Act she will support. Parents have the right to select a school for their children. Taxpayers have a right to ask our legislators to fix a law that lets our money be used without accountability.
Vickie Oles
Ligonier
