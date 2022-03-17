To the Editor:
Recently, Republican operatives pushed through a 2020 vote recount for the largest county (Maricopa) in Arizona. After sorting through the 2.1 million ballots the result was that Biden gained 99 votes and Trump lost 261 votes, a net change of 360 votes toward an ever larger Biden victory. This exercise in futility cost the taxpayers of Arizona $6 million.
The majority of possible 2020 voting irregularities I have seen documented are of Republican efforts to subvert fair and transparent voting regulations/protocols. Several examples have been cited of illegal voting at The Villages in Florida, a hot bed of vociferous right-wing spreaders of misinformation. As it happens, this Republican character trait continues currently, notably in the recent Virginia race for governor, the under-voting-age son of the Republican candidate attempted twice to vote but thankfully was denied.
The accounting firm Mazars recently said that Statements of Financial Condition for Donald J. Trump for the years 6-30-2011 through 6-30-2020 should no longer be relied upon. They also issued a letter that essentially fired Trump as numerous other entities have done. Cutting ties to him and his organization should not have been difficult in light of the 30,573 documented falsehoods he spoke as president.
Now we see that 15 boxes of official documents, which included “top secret” classified papers, were not turned over to the National Archives as is legally required when Trump moved to Florida. The Archives office has referred this overt disregard for our national security to the Justice Department as potential criminal conduct at the highest level. Should we now chant “lock him up?” Do you recall that candidate Hillary Clinton sat for 11 consecutive hours in a hearing that questioned her handling of classified papers with no charges ever being lodged by the Republicans running that sideshow? Trump would not last 11 minutes since he cannot help but lie about everything.
Maybe soon the 16 or 17 women who allege assault by Trump will get their time in court so he can answer their claims under oath.
James Suda
Delmar, Delaware
