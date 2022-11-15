To The Editor:
Global poverty: Why aid helps and why we need to do more.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 7:07 am
With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, it is important to think of those less fortunate during these times. Now is a perfect time so show support of those in need.
If you asked someone how much the U.S. allocates to the International Affairs Budget, they would likely tell you the wrong answer. Only 1% of the U.S.’s budget is dedicated to International Affairs and the U.S. typically ranks low compared to other countries’ spending in this area.
In pretty much every aspect, more spending on the International Affairs Budget is beneficial to everyone. Not only do they directly support the countries receiving aid, but other countries also benefit as well. It has been shown that eradicating global poverty can lead to increased wealth across nations, a slowdown in population growth, more educated people, and less war.
The Borgen Project works to protect the International Affairs Budget as well as advocate for those in extreme poverty and eradicate poverty altogether.
As an ambassador for The Borgen Project I urge the current representatives and senators of Pennsylvania to support no less than a 15% increase to the International Affairs Budget.
Joshua Maust
Intern at The Borgen Project
