To the Editor:
Pence/Trump; Tweedle-Dee and Trumple Dump. There’s an almost daily clown fest in the Rose Garden! There’s something stinking up the roses!
In one of those recent clown fests, Trump touted the job numbers report — 2.1 million jobs, unemployment rate falling by 1.4 percentage points! Such a tremendous recovery! Beautiful! He practically dislocated his shoulder trying to pat himself on the back. When in reality, those jobs weren’t new jobs, but were as a result of businesses attempting to re-open, and calling back their employees. He failed to mention that the unemployment rate is 13.3% and there are 21 million still unemployed in the U.S.
To add to the clown fest, Trump then said that he hoped George Floyd was looking down and was happy because of the job numbers report. Really? Seriously? OMG! Wait — what? I’m sure if George Floyd is looking down, he’s wishing he could give his daughter a hug, or wishing he could talk to his brothers or spend time with his family. What an insensitive and ignorant — in every sense of the word — thing for Trump to say. Undoubtedly, his staff told him he needed to mention George Floyd, because he hasn’t addressed the whole George Floyd/Black Lives Matter movement very much, except to threaten the looters with shooting or letting the dogs loose on the protesters, or bullying the leaders of individual states with taking over their state, because he is, after all, the self-subscribed “Law and Order President”.
His “base” would say, yeah, but that’s Trump — he says it like it is. When is everyone going to say enough, that saying it “like it is” is not the way to run our country? When are people going to speak up and say that’s not nice, that’s not fair, that’s wrong, that’s a lie? Or should we cower in the corner like many Republican politicians who are afraid to speak out for fear of losing their seat?
I wonder how those politicians can look at their children, and at the world they are preparing for them, and think this is good, this works, I’m happy with this. I’m happy that immigrant children were separated from their parents, whom they may never see again, and some of them died. I’m happy that we locked immigrant children up in cages, while our children played on the playground and had ice cream and went to school. I’m happy that our leader has disgraced our country, alienated our country from its allies, insulted just about every leader and their people in other parts of the world. I asked a Christian friend what she thought of the immigration situation, when all of that was hot news, and she said that she didn’t agree with what was happening, but we have laws that we must follow.
I disagree; we have a leader who doesn’t follow the law, and tries to make up his own laws to suit his needs and wishes. And you can follow the law, and even make new ones, without locking children up in cages.
My husband and I were sitting at a table with other friends and acquaintances, and someone mentioned supporting Trump. One of the people around the table said that people in this part of the state are Trump supporters, and went on to say that even their kids like Trump. I didn’t speak up and say oh no, we are not all Trump fans. It wasn’t an appropriate place to start such a discussion, but I still could have clarified our family’s position; I didn’t, and I disappointed myself. Because if all of those who should speak up don’t, then we’re just as bad as all of those Republican politicians who are selling their souls, and the souls of many Americans, to keep their positions.
As a final note, Trump has said numerous times that the coronavirus is “going to go away, it’s just going to go away.” I’d like to know, will it “go away” before 120,000 people in the U.S. die from it? Or will it take 10,000 more people dying before it goes away? Maybe 175,000 people dead before it just goes away?
I wish Trump would just go away.
Susan Sagan,
Latrobe
