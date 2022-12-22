To The Editor:
Worrying about the winter ahead:
Local fire officials are worried about the winter ahead. Their fear is that area residents — faced with historic high fuels prices — may resort to unsafe methods in an attempt to heat their homes and businesses. The improper use of space heaters including inadequate ventilation of combustion products is high on their list.
Wood-burners and fireplaces are of special concern because of the creosote that builds up in flues and chimneys. This condition often results in chimney fires that can spread to your entire home. Using special creosote removal logs can help, but the only sure way to prevent build-ups is to have your chimney cleaned by a trained professional.
Several types of portable space heaters are widely marketed. Electric space heaters should never be used with extension cords. They should also be placed carefully at a safe distance from combustible materials. Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for their use.
Space heaters should never be left unattended. If you are leaving the room or building, turn them off or unplug them. As an added precaution, if you are using auxiliary heating equipment, you should have a home fire extinguisher close at hand.
In the event of a power outage, homeowners often turn to a portable generator to power lights and other home appliances. The carbon monoxide produced by these generators can be deadly. Generators must always be placed outside of the building. Once again, following the manufacturer’s guidelines is critical.
These are just a few of the safety concerns on the minds of fire officials. Please be safety conscious in all that you do in the upcoming holiday period so you and your family can enjoy a merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Kurt Rose, Chief-Darlington
Corey Blystone, Chief-Ligonier
Robert Beaufort, Chief-Waterford
Rick Roberts, Chief-Wilpen
