To the Editor:
A few comments on Rudolph Puchan’s recent letter to the Editor. I’m not sure why Mr. Puchan feels he needs to lecture the Democrats about getting serious about the upcoming election. I can assure Mr. Puchan that every true Democrat is quite serious about getting out the vote, showing up, dangling from a bridge if need be to get this disaster out of the White House! Although, unlike the current administration and the Republicans, we won’t seek out and accept the help of Russia or anyone else to win.
Most important on my mind is Mr. Puchan’s comments regarding Trump’s response to the pandemic. Puchan says Trump “speaks positively about the pandemic, and proclaims “America will win this battle”! I’m sure the families of the more than 180,000 people who’ve died from the virus wish that America had already won this battle before their loved ones died, and that they couldn’t care less about Trump’s positive outlook regarding the pandemic. This president is a con artist, putting a pretty spin on something that is heartbreakingly tragic in order to appeal to his followers. Trump’s plea to “slow the testing down” clearly shows that he doesn’t understand the disease, the testing; he doesn’t understand the need for taking the appropriate steps to getting a safe vaccine. He only understands that he needs the virus to “just go away” so it doesn’t hinder his chances of re-election. He should have given some thought to handing out masks to his convention attendees, because it was indeed a super-spreader event.
Mr. Puchan’s claim that Trump believes every life is a gift from God… does anyone out there remember when Trump, during his 2016 election campaign, encouraged violence by his supporters against anti-Trump demonstrators, claiming on national television that he would foot their legal bills? Or how about the caravan of his supporters who chased down protestors in Portland, shooting paintballs and pepper spray? His response to that was “Great Supporters!” Yes, that sure sounds like he believes life is a gift from God. The George Taylors of the world, the Jacob Blakes of the world… does he believe their lives are a gift from God? Or as Black people, are they dispensable in his eyes? I’m guessing, not from what Puchan refers to as “fake news”, but based on Trump's actions and the ugly words coming out of his very own mouth, that the latter of those two hold the most truth.
Would I want my children to grow up in Trump’s world? No! I would want my children to love all other children, red or yellow, black or white! I would want them to show kindness, rather than bully and call names… you know, Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas; Trump even calls his fellow Republicans names, such as Rubio, whom he dubbed as “Liddle Marco” and referring to Jeff Sessions as mentally retarded and a dumb southerner. I would want them to grow up under the leadership of someone with class, with intelligence; someone with empathy and understanding for those who are different, and who can unite those around us. Someone who leads with honor and dignity rather than fear and derision. I would not want my children to look up to this president, who reduces women to their body parts, then tries to control those body parts by taking away their rights concerning same. Or, like a sexual predator, grabs those body parts, because they’ll “let you do anything” when you’re a star. Disgusting.
Mr. Puchan, people who vote for Biden aren’t just voting for him because they don’t like Trump. They’re voting for many reasons, one of which is that this idiot who sits in the Oval Office in the People’s House is an embarrassment and a disgrace to America, to the Constitution, to our freedoms and our rights for which our ancestors fought so hard. It will take years for our country to recover from the damage that this president and his administration have caused. A corrupt president, a corrupt family and a corrupt administration. America deserves better — can’t say it enough… VOTE!
Susan Sagan,
Latrobe
