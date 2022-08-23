I drafted this letter in response to Mr. Paul Volkmann’s Off The Wall column titled, “Love Ya.” I understand what Mr. Volkmann is saying, that love doesn’t seem to be as cherished and honored as perhaps it was in the past. Sometimes there are too many distractions in life to find love. Similarly in healthcare, we lose track of the person and get immersed in the completion of the task. But, I would challenge Mr. Volkmann, and others, that there is true love, respect and honor in our society, if you are willing to accept it, or offer it unconditionally.
As the administrator of Greensburg Care Center, I see acts of kindness and love on a daily basis. In my 35 years in healthcare, I’ve found nursing homes are full of big-hearted individuals that are very giving of themselves. But, love is a give and receive relationship, we all want to give and feel, or receive love. Often there are few opportunities for residents of nursing homes to GIVE CARE to another person. When a resident tells another they love them, it’s an opportunity for them to give care to another. And when that sentiment is returned the person is truly giving and receiving care or love. Only through a care partnership between a resident and staff member, will the resident of a nursing facility truly be able to give, as well as receive care and love. That’s why I prefer to refer to our staff as “Care Partners.”
At Greensburg Care Center, we recruit and retain care partners that exemplify love and compassion for our fellow person. We train our care partners to always enter a resident’s room with love in their heart. I, like others, learned this ideology from compassionate and loving mentors. A wise nurse told me years ago, that if you ever lose this compassion and love for the residents we serve, it is time to leave healthcare. In the nursing home world, the love we receive is the greatest reward, and what drives us to do the hard work that we do.
I’m ecstatic that Mr. Volkmann visualized love in person at our nursing community. I’m disappointed he didn’t necessarily feel it himself during his stay. The world needs more love and I would challenge everyone to give love freely, without judgment and accept love unconditionally. We will continue to fight the good fight at Greenburg Care Center with love in our heart!
Administrator, Greensburg Care Center
