I drafted this letter in response to Mr. Paul Volkmann’s Off The Wall column titled, “Love Ya.” I understand what Mr. Volkmann is saying, that love doesn’t seem to be as cherished and honored as perhaps it was in the past. Sometimes there are too many distractions in life to find love. Similarly in healthcare, we lose track of the person and get immersed in the completion of the task. But, I would challenge Mr. Volkmann, and others, that there is true love, respect and honor in our society, if you are willing to accept it, or offer it unconditionally.

