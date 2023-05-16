Dear Editor,
Last week Sen. Pat Stefano introduced the 2022 Bituminous Coal Queen, Brianna Hensh, on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate
“Her crowning,” he said, “is a testament to her values, her work ethic and her incredible drive as she now represents the coal industry, which is a major economic driver in our region.”
Indeed, Brianna is an excellent candidate to receive a major award in our state’s capital. But it’s unfortunate that this award is stained by the polluting legacy of the coal industry.
Across Pennsylvania, we’re still dealing with the fallout from historic mines. For the first 200 years of the industry, coal mines were unregulated. Companies mined where they pleased, then moved on to another site and left the original mine abandoned. Pennsylvania is home to more pollution from abandoned mines than any other state — there are more than 250,000 acres of abandoned mine lands and 5500 miles of stream impaired by abandoned mine drainage across the commonwealth. These abandoned mines are dangerous, toxic and expensive to fix. According to the PA Department of Environmental Protection, there’s a $1 billion price tag to reclaim these high-priority health and safety problems.
Modern-day coal advocates are relentlessly positive. They gleefully state that the coal industry provides nearly 18,000 direct and indirect jobs. They sing the praises of coal’s energy efficiency and impact on our state’s economy. But their numbers don’t look so good.
In comparison, our state employs 593,000 people in agriculture.
Tourism employs 521,100 people, and almost 15,000 people in Sen. Stefano’s Laurel Highlands region alone. In terms of its economic contributions to the state, mining is behind manufacturing, real estate, finance, and even retail sales.
The Coal Queen, resplendent in her glittering crown and sash, represents the industry’s bright facade. Indeed, our 2022 Coal Queen is an incredible young woman – a talented dancer, a bright student (with a 4.6 GPA!) and an aspiring pharmacist. Yet surely, our state could find a better way to celebrate and support her than by placing the coal industry’s tainted crown upon her head.
Sincerely,
Colleen O’Neil
Mountain Watershed Association
Communications Specialist
