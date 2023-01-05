These next few lines are my recall of Latrobe celebrating its centennial in 1954. As part of the celebration a contest was announced to come up with an appropriate slogan to promote Latrobe. The winning slogan was submitted by Latrobe High School teacher Miss Virginia “Slugger“ Daniels, which was “Latrobe, a Label of Distinction.” This is what I recall and if others of my age know different I will stand corrected. In recent years numerous of my high school and college classmates living in the Latrobe area told me they actually feared for their safety if they publicly voiced their opposition to the violent rhetoric, lack of civility, and disregard for rational discussion of complex society problems, that was widespread in the community. These actions would have been disavowed by Fred and Arnie.
It appeared that Latrobe had completely forgotten its heritage evolved from immigrants of foreign countries who worked hard together and allowed others to have their say even if we did not agree. Instances of rampant spreading of untruths by certain parties became more the course, and rallies were hosted rather than factual debates over ways to provide for the welfare of us all. The Label of Distinction was in danger of being smeared beyond repair by those who showed lack of respect for our Constitution and form of government.
The recent mid-term elections across the country in diverse areas showed that the majority of Americans do not believe that losing an election by 7 million popular votes can be “lied” into a win. People have seen the numerous pieces of legislation to benefit them and our entire country enacted by the current administration, while much more needs to be done in the next two years. It is my fervent wish that Latrobe once again becomes a “Label of Distinction,” turning from the divisiveness of those who resort to threats of violence and spreading of untruths. The spirit of the motto above the stage in the Ligonier Street high school, “The Truth Shall Make You Free” needs to be rekindled in the Latrobe area now and forward.
