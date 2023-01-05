To The Editor:

These next few lines are my recall of Latrobe celebrating its centennial in 1954. As part of the celebration a contest was announced to come up with an appropriate slogan to promote Latrobe. The winning slogan was submitted by Latrobe High School teacher Miss Virginia “Slugger“ Daniels, which was “Latrobe, a Label of Distinction.” This is what I recall and if others of my age know different I will stand corrected. In recent years numerous of my high school and college classmates living in the Latrobe area told me they actually feared for their safety if they publicly voiced their opposition to the violent rhetoric, lack of civility, and disregard for rational discussion of complex society problems, that was widespread in the community. These actions would have been disavowed by Fred and Arnie.

