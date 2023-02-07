To The Editor:
The Failure of Religious Institutions
This letter/essay is written by a 77-year-old Christian pastor of 55 years, who has been retired for 13 years.
There have been several times in recent modern history when the institution of religion has to some degree answered the call of our faith to rise up and risk everything to help the oppressed, the hungry, the naked, the homeless and the exploited. One of those times was the civil rights movement, when the African-American church and an inadequate number of white churches stood up to the challenge. The other time was during the Vietnam protest movement.
Where are the religious institutions as we face a crisis at out southern border? Thousands of people are amassing, wanting nothing more than a chance to be free and safe, and chase away the beast of want. Are they not oppressed, hungry, naked, homeless, exploited? A few religious organizations have responded and are facing a monumental task in providing for their needs.
The general public sentiment seems to be that it is the task of government to solve the problem, even as cities and towns near the border are struggling to meet the need. God bless them! They are doing far more than the national religious community.
In seminary, a very wise theology professor warned that there would be times when the institution of religion was the enemy of faith. In those times we must be careful to always walk the line of faith, and not religious doctrines and creeds, and be willing to pay the price.
This is just such a time! During the Vietnam immigration crisis four small churches in a small town volunteered to sponsor four Vietnamese families. I served one of those churches. They were provided with housing and basic needs. Within one year all four families had jobs and were self-sufficient. One family relocated to Florida and established a successful boat building business.
There are hundreds of thousands of religious institutions in the United States, in every small hamlet, village, town and city. The problem of immigration could be brought under control if these religious institutions banded together in each community and volunteered to sponsor a number of these families. These are God’s people who have walked hundreds of miles through terrible terrain, carrying their children and their worldly goods with them. Many have buried their children along the way in unmarked graves. Why? Simply to have a chance of being able to lead a stable and safe life in this country. That is just what our ancestors did! Every one, unless you are Native American!
These people will form the core of our future that will continue to fulfill the promise visualized in the Statue of Liberty. They will raise their children to work in our vacant jobs, to be leaders. Their children will most likely die in wars to defend our democracy. They will be the builders and innovators of our future.
It is time for the faithful to step outside of their institutions and walk the path of faith they were called to walk many years ago. It is time to stop talking faith and to actually walk the path. Jesus said it wouldn’t be easy, and could even be dangerous. Jesus is found among those waiting in hope!
As I often heard growing up, “It’s time to put up or shut up!”
The Rev. Wayne D. Sautter
Youngstown
