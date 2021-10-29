To the Editor:
There is an angel living among the residents of the Latrobe area.
On Monday, Oct. 18, we were at the Latrobe airport for a return flight to Orlando. We had been in the area to visit our children and look for a home. We are moving to Delmont in early November.
Upon arriving at the airport, we both opened our wallets to get correct payment for our taxi driver. In the rush, my husband placed his wallet on top of the cab. We paid the driver, Tony, and he drove away. While getting our boarding passes ready for security, we discovered missing wallet. Sure it was in the taxi, we called and Tony immediately return. Search of cab and surrounding area yielded no wallet. Airport manager and local police officer looked at security video and determined what had happened. They walked the access road and parking lot with my husband. No wallet.
While I prepared to cancel credit and debit cards, the airport manager was explaining how he might be able to get us on our flight. He and the officer were very helpful going above and beyond to help us. At this point a large black SUV pulled up. A woman approached my husband and asked if he was Robert and held out his wallet. She had found it along the road. After looking inside and seeing that he was from Florida, she felt led to return to the airport. She even apologized for going thru the wallet.
How many people would have gone out of their way to help a stranger? She would take no reward and accepted our thanks with grace and a shared hug.
We believe she was an Angel sent by God. Either an earthy Angel or a heaven sent Angel does not matter. In that moment she saved our day by following her instinct to bring the wallet to the airport. The thank you we shared at the airport was not enough. We want the people of Latrobe to know they have very good people in their community. Betsy is our new “bestie.”
We are grateful to all who helped us that day, Veterans taxi, airport management and police and Betsy. We are even more excited about our move to Pennsylvania knowing that wonderful and caring people will be our neighbors.
Bob and Deb Ludwig
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Soon to be Delmont residents
