To The Editor:
Jan. 17 is Betty White’s birthday. And as we celebrate her life, many remember her exceptional acting career, warm personality, and deep love for animals.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 9:51 am
To The Editor:
Jan. 17 is Betty White’s birthday. And as we celebrate her life, many remember her exceptional acting career, warm personality, and deep love for animals.
Betty devoted much of her life to animal activism. She spent decades serving as a member of American Humane’s board of directors, the country’s first national humane organization. Betty supported American Humane’s “No Animals Were Harmed” program, which protects animals in film and television – combining her two biggest passions. She even chaired the now 106-year-old national campaign to recognize “Be Kind to Animals Week” – the most successful humane education campaign and the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history.
Now it’s time to show our appreciation. That’s why on Jan. 6, to honor the life of such an outstanding woman, American Humane is launching a campaign to recognize Jan. 17 as National Betty White Day. Each year on #BettyWhiteDay, Americans can express their appreciation for Betty’s contributions and carry on her legacy by showing love to animals in need and working to conserve earth’s magnificent species.
Dr. Robin R. Ganzert
President and CEO, American Humane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.