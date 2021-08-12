To the Editor:
After reading the article about Congress awarding four gold medals to the police, I think that more could be done. In print, it read that the four medals was the highest medal Congress could give, but they could give one that is higher, “The Congressional Medal of Honor.”
Those policemen stood facing a mob who tried to make the vote of the people of no effect. It was the first battle between Americans since the Civil War.
I fear it is the first battle of many to come. Those police did lay down their lives on a new battlefield, and each one of them deserve the medal of honor, for their stand against over willing odd to protect Congress from the mob.
William S. Weiss
Latrobe
