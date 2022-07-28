To the Editor:
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 1:11 pm
To the Editor:
When was the last time you recall a pregnancy occurring with only one person involved? I thought so!
Consider how many less women would resort to an abortion if they had adequate financing available to carry the pregnancy to term and the years beyond. Which part of the U.S. Constitution states that only the pregnant woman has responsibility to pay for the pregnancy and lifelong cost of any resultant child?
Now that we can depend upon DNA testing to accurately identify the father in any pregnancy, there is no impediment to mandatory testing of males to place paternity. Once this is done, the responsible male should be required, by comprehensive national and state legislation, to provide financially for the pregnancy he caused and future needs of education, healthcare, etc.
Currently legislation from Republicans focuses only on the female half of the pregnancy with draconian measures to punish them. It may seem a small matter, but male use of contraception would preclude numerous unintended pregnancies and thus no need for an abortion. Being required to be financially responsible for his actions would be a powerful incentive to any male who allows something other than his brain to CONTROL HIS ACTIONS. Think before you link is what any real man would do.
Republicans, it is your turn to promote and pass legislation to rectify your years of assault on women. VOTERS AWAKE, it is up to you to finally assert your power by whom you elect, to place the financial burden of pregnancy equally on the male component.
James F. Suda
Delaware
