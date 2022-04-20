To the Editor,
You recently published a letter written to you by a Ms. Angela Bumar. Considering the letter contains several factual inaccuracies, I as the developer feel the need to correct the record.
The overall tone of Ms. Bumar’s letter implies that I, as the developer, arbitrarily decided to surprise the residents with a new housing plan. Rather, the construction that is referred to is simply the final phase of the planned residential development, which was subject to review at public hearings, the planning commission and the Unity Township Board of Supervisors prior to final approval in the year 2003.
The overall project consists of three phases, 110 units in total. All residents who bought their patio home from Pellis Construction were provided with a public offering statement (POS), which explains precisely what they are purchasing. In fact, item #5 in the POS states that “a foundation survey which ties the unit outlined on the survey to the metes and bounds description shown on the declaration plan shall be recorded prior to, or as a part of the conveyance of that unit. The Wimmerton Place Community Association, Inc., will own all real property outside of the physical units.” Ms. Bumar did not purchase her home directly from me, but rather she bought it second hand. Apparently, she did not read the documents, or review the survey that was recorded for her unit before she purchased. Her realtor should have made these available to her for review.
Ms. Bumar also states that her property which she pays taxes on was destroyed. The reality is that her property taxes are not inclusive of any common ground, and not one inch of her property was touched by my excavators. The limits of disturbance were clearly marked by my engineering firm, with surveyor stakes as the first task performed on this project. We do this to prevent clearing or cutting on any neighboring properties.
In closing, contrary to Ms. Bumar’s assertion that her property has been devalued, the value in each phase has continually increased since 2003. For instance, the patio homes in phase one were sold for $195,000, phase two $225,000 and phase three is now selling at $350,000. What a great investment for the residents of Wimmerton Place. It is reason for all involved to smile.
Respectfully,
Jack Pellis
President, Pellis Construction Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.