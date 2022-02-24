To the Editor:
Local libraries are failing our children
At long last, COVID as a public health emergency seems to be in America’s rearview mirror. Even California and New York are dropping their indoor mask and vaccination mandates. In western Pennsylvania, we have been mask-optional at most places for almost a year, and since the state Supreme Court decision ending Gov. Tom Wolf’s student mask mandate, our local school districts have largely opted for personal choice.
So why are our libraries still on lockdown? Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, at almost all Westmoreland County libraries, for all age groups. Additionally, most library programming for children has been completely shut down and almost all toys removed from the children’s section. Children are not encouraged to linger in the library, and the children’s section has become a place where parents try to find books to check out before their young children become disruptive from a lack of things to do.
My own local library, Adams Memorial, was one of Latrobe’s hidden gems before the pandemic hit. The children’s room was the most exciting place in town for my kids. Not only did they love to browse through the books, but they loved the educational toys and hangouts with other children their age. On rainy or cold days, it was a wonderful place to meet and interact with young families.
All of that is gone. The toys have been shelved for two years now, and there is no discussion as to when they might (if ever) return. The socialization space has been destroyed, as the universal masking policy makes the place unattractive for children. Until recently, we were not even allowed to browse the children’s section and had to find books online or in a very limited selection housed in the adult section.
Before 2020, the children’s programming at the library was first-rate. There were almost daily reading hours that involved songs and group activities as well as well-selected children’s books. Crafting hours happened weekly, themed around books. We attended almost every week — as did many children around town.
Now, after everything else in Latrobe has gone back to meeting in person, all children’s programming at the library is still conducted virtually. Many parents, myself included, are done with pretending that digital programming offers anywhere near the same quality of experience as meeting in person, where our children can see each other’s faces. The global educational experiment of putting small children in front of screens has largely failed, and parents and children want to move on.
America has moved on. Our school district has moved on. Why is our library stuck back in 2020?
Many local parents have started trying to attend other public libraries in our network, hoping for more personal choice in masking. Unfortunately, there is little variation from the intense COVID regulations, and some area libraries are even less welcoming to children and those who opt not to mask. The Mount Pleasant library, for instance, still operates exclusively via curbside pickup. It is as if there has been no progress on COVID at all and we are back in the early days of the pandemic.
Most of the few venues that still require masks in Westmoreland County are privately owned, and are therefore within their rights to institute whatever policy the proprietors wish. Patrons who disapprove of those policies can vote with their feet and bring their business elsewhere. But that is not the case with our public libraries. Not only are libraries paid for by our taxes, but the public has also been excluded entirely from decisions regarding the library’s pandemic response.
Our local libraries are taxpayer funded, controlled by our local municipalities. That means all those off-limits toys, canceled programming, and books are the property of the city, of you and me and our children. Shouldn’t we have a say in the policies that grant us access to our own library? And yet, there has been no discussion. The policy has been made with no input by the public. If anyone takes issue with the regulations, they are kicked out of the library.
Every parent of young children I know in the area wants to return to the library because we value the services that it offers. Most of us will not return until masks are optional for ourselves and our children. There is no scientific reason why our libraries have to maintain more rigorous COVID policies than the rest of the nation. Stop failing our children.
Mary Cuff
Latrobe
(Mary Cuff is a homeschooling mother of three who lives near Latrobe’s downtown.)
