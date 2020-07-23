To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to Rudolph Puchan’s letter (published in the Bulletin on) July 21, in which he misinforms all of the Bulletin’s readers about the facts that I presented in my June 19 letter. Although Mr. Puchan uses many really fine, really big words, just like his dictator, Donald Trump, his letter is filled with the lies that he claims are promulgated by the press. He’s obviously anti-Democrat; I am obviously anti-Republican, as well as anti-hate, anti-lies and anti-racism.
Immigration was a problem in Obama’s presidency, as it has been in many prior presidencies and will be going forward. According to the Department of Homeland Security (not fake news), approximately 2,000 kids were taken from their parents over a six-week period, in the spring of 2018 — not 2014, Mr. Puchan. That’s a “kind” estimate; an “anonymous administration office” claims that 11,500 children were being held in detention centers and shelters. Let’s stick with the 2,000 number, as that number is horrible enough. Sen. Merkley from Oregon visited a detention center in McAllen, Texas, and found “hundreds of children locked up in cages” at the facility. Images at the McAllen facility showed kids in dark, metal enclosures on mattresses on top of concrete floors, with flimsy blankets, separated from their families. A video taken on June 18, 2018, shows the McAllen facility. Amid backlash, the administration and DHS cleaned up their act and sent out a bunch of pretty pics that showed clean beds, lots of food, school supplies, etc. Too little, too late, and non-existent in McAllen, Texas. I don’t know for sure, but with this administration, I wouldn’t be surprised if those pics were taken in the basement of the White House. These immigrants are fleeing their countries because of inhumane circumstances, the threat of rape and murder, and because they’re starving and in dire need of help. And the Trump administration sticks them in a cage with a pat on the head, telling them not to worry, they’ll be sent back home soon.
Puchan says Trump “has kept virtually every campaign promise he made.” Really? There’s so much wrong with that statement, but let’s just ask this: Where’s that “really big, really beautiful” wall that Mexico paid for? He’s “the architect of the greatest economy the world had ever known." Again, really? Tell that to the mother who has three kids to feed, and they’re eating canned soup and bread from the basket in the back of the grocery store, where the next step for that bread is the dumpster, because that’s all she can afford. And tell that to the many people who can’t get state health insurance, because they make “too much” money, but don’t make enough to buy insurance on their own, so they can’t take their kids to the doctor. (In 2018, 27.5 million people in the US were without health insurance.) Or the mom who has to shop at the thrift store for her kid’s next pair of shoes, because she doesn’t have the money for new shoes. Should she pay the electric bill or the gas bill this month? What about next month? What about the long food lines everywhere in the country, people hoping for food to feed their families because they lost their job due to COVID-19? If Trump had acted a few months sooner in this health crisis, maybe our country wouldn’t be in such dire straits right now, or hey, even if he’d acknowledge now that he screwed up, and actually try to fix things, it might make a difference. But he’s too busy pointing fingers at everyone else, telling the world he knows more than the scientists and medical professionals. That’s my opinion, Mr. Puchan, and I’m reasonably intelligent, can think for myself, and even wrote ALL of the words, big and little, in this letter as my own, not reading from the latest edition of Trump’s “Brainwashing for Dummies”, i.e., “Marxist Socialist left-wing progressives masquerading as the Democratic Party.” Geez.
I don’t know what Mr. Puchan means by his nonsensical claim that if we had an honest press, Obama would never have been president. I think the American people voted Obama into office, not a dishonest press. Trump isn’t a law and order president — he’s an idiot. His only law and order is what exists between his ears. Anyone who claims that a pandemic that has killed more than 140,000 people in our own country will just “go away" — well, like I said, he’s an idiot.
Finally, Mr. Puchan says, “A free press is meant to be a watchdog against a tyrannical government coming to power." He’s EXACTLY right, and guess what, the “tyrannical government coming to power” is here… Trump! “No Trump, no Constitution” — Trump has trampled all over the Constitution, dragged it and the U.S. through the mud, sold the soul of our country to his buddy Putin, rewarded his millionaire buddies with tax breaks, gave his buddies get-outta-jail-free cards. He’s a racist, a sexist, a liar, a bully, a bankruptcy-filing cheat. His photo-op with the Bible should have made every Christian angry… the Bible’s not a prop, it’s a Holy Book.
And if we really must learn Chinese, as Mr. Puchan suggests, then he better go hold Donald’s hand, because there’s no way Trump’s going to learn Chinese — he barely understands the English language.
Trump and his daughter were recently photographed holding cans of beans; the administration actually found someone who likes Trump, so Trump and family were willing to sit down and stump for Goya beans. Can it, Donald; unless those beans hold the vaccination for COVID-19, the American people aren’t really interested in the beans.
Dear heavens, isn’t it past time to bring back respect and dignity to our country and to the office of the presidency?
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
