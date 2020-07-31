To the Editor:
Many of us had our eyes opened on May 25, 2020 as we watched in horror as a white police officer slowly and brutally killed a handcuffed, helpless black man, George Floyd.
In a flash we saw what black Americans have been trying to make us see and understand about their plight: the color of your skin in America is a barrier to equal treatment.
At the YWCA our mission has been twofold: eliminate racism and empower women. Now more than ever we see racism as an issue that needs our immediate and dedicated attention. We are committed to being part of the conversation in Westmoreland County that addresses what needs to change in order to provide equal rights to all Americans no matter their skin color.
We are working on a YWCA that reflects the dialogue and the activities that are necessary in Westmoreland County to be part of the generation that creates the change necessary for dignity and opportunity for every American citizen. Our community is stronger when we work alongside each other, when we understand each other, when we accept that we are much more alike than different. And it starts with you and me.
We invite you to join our commitment by becoming a member of the YWCA. Call us at 724-834-9390 or find us online at https://www.ywcawestmoreland.org/get-involved/become-amember/.
“We may not have chosen the time, but the time has chosen us.” — John Lewis
YWCA of Westmoreland County
Executive Committee
