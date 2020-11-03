To the Editor:
After much prayer and deliberation, the Core Committee of the Latrobe Community Christmas Dinner has decided not to host the dinner in 2020. We regret not being able to continue the tradition begun in 2006 but believe it is the best choice in this challenging pandemic year.
For 14 years, our community has come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day with a worship service and meal. Our Committee considered ways we could continue the dinner but realized there would be no worship, fellowship, Christmas decorations and music — all valued components of Christmas. In addition, none of us knows the number of COVID-19 cases there will be later this year, and the health and safety of our guests and volunteers are priceless.
We appreciate the faithfulness and generosity of local congregations and of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association for providing a delicious meal to our guests in the past. We also appreciate the merchants who helped with ticket distribution and the many volunteers who spent part of their Christmas Day serving others. All of us will miss spending the afternoon with guests who would have attended the 2020 Community Christmas Dinner. Our hope is to resume the Community Christmas Dinner in 2021. We pray we will be able to do so.
This year we hope the community will consider making a donation to a local group — perhaps the End Hunger Café, Latrobe Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Westmoreland County Food Bank — that will continue to provide meals for area residents throughout the year and for Christmas Day. Thank you for considering this suggestion.
We wish everyone good health in the coming months, a blessed Christmas and the very best in 2021.
In His Love,
The Community Christmas Dinner Core Committee
Michele Hamerski and Nancy McKinnon, Co-Chairs
(0) comments
