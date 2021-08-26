To the Editor:
As we’re seeing report after report of parents and others crying out that their constitutional rights are being taken away when they’re told they have to wear masks, or when they’re asked to get vaccinated, I’m scratching my head.
What constitutional right is being taken away when people are asked to wear masks? These anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers can still stand up on their soapbox and preach to the masses all the non-sensical drama they want! And no one’s holding them down and sticking a needle in their arm. So what’s the big deal! If someplace says you have to wear a mask to enter, and you don’t want to, then stay home. If someplace says you can’t be there unless you’re fully vaccinated, or if you’re not fully vaccinated, then wearing a mask, and you’re an anti-vaxxer/anti-masker, then stay home. It’s just that simple. People are whining about their kids’ rights being trampled on because they have to wear a mask at school … really? It says something that when you ask the kids, they just want to go back to school and many are happy to wear a mask if that’s what’s required of them to be in the classroom. The kids are more intelligent than the parents.
Unfortunately, the pandemic is once again in full swing. I’m fully vaccinated and let me say, my tail fell off shortly after my second dose, and the chip in my arm only stings a little when it rains. Geez Louise! Come on people … gimme a break! Get out of your bunker and take a deep breath! Step away from the nonsense you see online and just … think! It’s still free to do so, it isn’t painful, and you won’t get a bill at the end of the month just for thinking. Do you see people walking around sporting tails? Has the vaccine turned everyone into a zombie? Are people foaming at the mouth and howling at the moon? NO! We’re smarter than this, and it’s time to start acting like it. If you don’t want to get the vaccine, fine — don’t. But don’t climb up on your soapbox and makes false claims about side effects of the vaccine that are simply just not true.
What does make me a little upset, though, is that now, I’m being asked to wear a mask at some places, even though I’m fully vaccinated, so that I can protect you people who won’t get the vaccine. I’m being asked to protect you, but when you’re asked to protect me and those around you, by masking up or rolling up your sleeve for a vaccine, you refuse. You’re not worthy of my protection, sorry. Unfortunately, for some of you, reality won’t hit until you’re placing the last rose on a freshly-dug grave of a loved one who died from COVID or complications of COVID. And maybe some of you still won’t get it. What a shame.
To those of you who wear masks and/or got the vaccine, thank you! You’re the best of what America has to offer and you should be proud to be doing your part.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
