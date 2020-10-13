To the Editor:
On behalf of the Livingston family, I would like to thank the entire Derry/Latrobe community and The Latrobe Bulletin for the outpouring of support after the passing of our dad, William “Doc” Livingston. We got a glimpse into how beloved he was as a teacher, coach, colleague, mentor, scout master, friend, neighbor and person. We chuckled over some of the driver’s education moments shared on social media, and showed pride over how much he made an impact on so many, especially his students, the Derry wrestlers and the wrestling program itself.
He thoroughly enjoyed working with wrestlers and creating those statistics books each year for each kid, and he was over the moon each time one of the wrestlers attended or won a state tournament.
What you saw, we have always known. He was a kind, patient, and compassionate man who would do anything in the world for anybody. He was our inspiration, but most importantly, he was our dad. We will miss him terribly, but knowing he did so much good in world fills our hearts with joy.
There is a quote that summarizes Dad’s imprint on the world: “Never underestimate the valuable and important difference you make in every life you touch. For the impact you make today has a powerful rippling effect on every tomorrow.”
The ripples continue.
Thank you.
Carol Livingston,
Warren, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.