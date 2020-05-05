To the Editor:
When and if we get to vote in November I hope that the voters who pay attention to what is happening now during a national crisis will look at individual candidates and not be a slave to one party voting. We are getting a taste of the bitter tasting medicine of “socialism” that instead of curing the illness it will destroy the patient. This attack by a virus has opened the door to the “wolves” that have been waiting to “blow” the house down around all of us. We the people have allowed our “state” governments to place us in prison for crimes we have not been guilty of committing. They are making decisions on advice given to them by unelected medical “experts” who do not even agree with each other. Just looking at Pennsylvania, for example: We are told to stay home as much as possible; our economy has come to a screeching halt; we cannot attend full church services; our children have had the entire remainder of this year canceled; restaurants, bars, gyms, theatres, malls, barber shops, small businesses, and I could go on and on but our governor has used his dictatorial police powers to place us under “house” arrest.
We are bombarded every day with nothing but depressing statistics of illness and death but they do not tell us of the numbers that really matter. A Harvard professor gave some eye opening statistics that give a total view of numbers that our officials should be paying attention to. Of all of the deaths — and this is a serious virus — 80% of the deaths are of people over the age of 65; 70% of those deaths are men.Less than 1% of the deaths are of children 12 or under and less than 3% are under the age of 25. How many lives are we saving with the statewide quarantine? We will never know. How many lives are we ruining by the lockdown? We will never know. But if we lead a wise and healthy lifestyle we will probably not be affected by the virus and if we do catch it we will fight it off like most other viruses that attack us every year.
Do not let this crisis allow those socialistic-leaning officials to steal your freedoms from you. They will pretend to be your benefactor and lure you with a guaranteed national paycheck; free health care; higher minimum wage; free college, and on and on. Nothing is “free” and the price we will pay is total government control of all of our lives. Do not let them destroy the country that we love for their own lust for power and total control that they are showing you at this very moment. Be careful what you believe and put your faith in God that they are limiting our right to even worship in the “church” of our choice. God please protect us from ourselves!
The Very Rev. Tony Joseph
St. Stephen’s Orthodox Church
Latrobe
