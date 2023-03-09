The Latrobe Bulletin welcomes letters to the editor and encourages readers to express their opinions. The Bulletin requires all letters be signed and include the address and a phone number where the writer can be contacted so that we may verify the authenticity of the letter. We are unable to print letters that we cannot verify by phone.
The Bulletin reserves the right to edit or refuse all letters. If a letter is selected, the writer agrees to give us the rights to publish it in print and digital form.
The Bulletin will not publish submissions that include: profanity, vulgarity and/or obscenities, slurs or misinformation. Unsigned letters will not be published. Letters that contain statements that are libelous will not be published, nor will letters that include attacks of a personal nature. Letters that are duplicated, reprinted, copied or otherwise reproduced will not be published.
Letters must be neatly typed or computer generated. Letters can be no longer than 350 words. Any letter that has more than the allotted word count will not be published. If your letter is published, it will include your name and the town you live in. The Bulletin will not publish phone numbers, emails or street addresses.
Email letters to lb.editor@verizon.net or mail to Editor, 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, or fax to 724-537-0489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.