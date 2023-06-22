To the Editor,
Driving down Route 30 this past Saturday afternoon you feel the electricity in the air. As you look around you see parking lots filled with cars and even grills, people parked on the bank in front of Starbucks and Walgreens sitting in folding chairs all looking up. If you look closely, you see a woman braiding another’s hair; an older gentleman rubbing a woman’s shoulders as she stands in front of him looking upward. You drive a little further and see people who seemed to have spontaneously pulled to the side of the road as they drove by, some even popping up through their sunroofs. As I got curious, I came to find out family members travel home to stand in the backyard while other family members cook on the grill. While everyone looks up at the wonderfully talented pilots shooting straight up so high that you feel they will disappear and then instantaneously doing flips and twirls then flying off to do it again in minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.