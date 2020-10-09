To the Editor:
“Politics ain’t bean-bag” is an old saying that was meant to remind Americans of the rough and tumble nature of our legislative and campaigning processes. Sadly, however, the Democrat Party and their media allies have taken that saying to a far lower, uglier, hate-filled level.
Since Trump came on the scene, these haters have organized themselves into a cult of hate.
The Russia collusion hoax was created and orchestrated by a cabal of Democrats including Hillary Clinton and the entire hierarchy of the Obama administration to be an “insurance policy” intended to destroy Trump in the event he won the 2016 election. He won, and the Dems released their dogs, resulting in a 30-month, $40-million special investigation under Robert Mueller which ended up finding zero collusion by Trump.
New revelations into that hoax are showing the collusion was actually between Clinton and Russian actors and may very well rise to the level of treason committed by the cabal.
They next showed their deep hatred for all conservatives with their attack on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which turned out to be another phony, ugly hoax. But with that failure, the Democrats then mounted a phony impeachment against Trump, which also failed.
The only thing that survived these efforts is the hatred of the Dems, and now, that hatred is being leveled at Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and it is exposing their hatred for Catholicism and Christianity and females who adhere to it. Take note, Catholics.
There is no depth to which the Dems will not stoop to show their hate.
The only success the Dems/media has accomplished is to infect many American citizens with the same hate. We see many anti-Trump letters published in papers, including the Latrobe Bulletin, excoriating Trump with totally unsubstantiated allegations such as calling our troops “losers and suckers,” or a Russian agent, and their usual assortment of racist, homophobe, xenophobe, liar. Descriptions they apply to everyone who disagrees with them.
Hatred is a very strong emotion, and I hope those folks who are affected, particularly the local anti-Trump letter writers, find a way to get therapy.
Bob Jacobs
Unity Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.