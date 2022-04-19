To The Editor:
Earth Day was founded as a day to contemplate how we can protect the earth for future generations and to educate about pressing environmental issues.
Today, a pressing issue in Pennsylvania is the increase in calls to expand fracking for gas. It is urgent to consider one of the ways our Pennsylvania environment, and residents’ and gas workers’ health would be affected by increased fracking.
One gas well can produce one to two million gallons of wastewater, and fracking waste can be toxic and radioactive.
What should we do with that radioactive waste? Put it in landfills where it can leach and enter our streams and rivers, our drinking water source?
Are you ok with injecting it in a well in your town? We already know enough about the risks from radioactive substances to know we should be concerned about choosing the easy answer, fracking, an activity that will increase our exposure to radioactive material, without examining other options.
Vickie Oles
Ligonier
