The Latrobe Bulletin is a community newspaper. We cover school board meetings and Eagle Scout projects; municipal meetings and community events; new businesses opening and historic businesses closing; we write about local high school athletes and Little League and other recreation sports. Why? Because that is what makes up our community and that is what our readers want to know about.
As the nation becomes more and more divided, this editor believes, in this community, there is more that connects us and brings us together than divides us along political party lines and ideologies. In the coming weeks, we will be taking a look at our Letter to the Editor policy, in the hope that we can rewrite it to reflect our desire to receive more letters focused on our community and less letters focused on divisive national politics.
