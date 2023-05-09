Angels Without Wings

For many elderly or seriously ill members of our families, their final journey in life starts when they walk through the doors of a nursing home. No longer are the day-to-day cares of their well-being administered by family, relatives or friends, but are placed in the hands of the staff in a nursing home. Twenty-four hours a day, the nurses, licensed practical nurses and aides assist, tend, medicate and care for these loved ones.
Every day they watch as nature robs the vitality of many residents. Often, they hear the cries of loneliness, pain and suffering. Their eyes see what most will never understand that each resident craves the real medicine that is freely given by the nurses, LPNs and aides. Love.
Family visits of their loved ones differs greatly. Some for an hour or two each day some weekly and often once a month or whenever it is convenient. How many times does a resident hear the footsteps of one of the staff coming into their room with words that express that they are truly someone special.
When the unpleasant tasks are required for the resident, the family steps out into the hallway while a member of the staff without complaint does whatever service is required.
Most people know the pain of a family member or friend dying. But in a nursing home, the nurses, LPNs and aides care for patients they may have known for days, months or years and who they truly love; they see them dying on their watch so often that there aren't enough tears to drown their sorrow.
But life does go on and the staff must face reality and walk into another resident's room with a smile to demonstrate that life is still worth living and that each day is a gift to hold and to cherish.
Not many men or women are strong enough to take charge of a person in their final days of life. There are so few who have so much love to share and work so hard for such a meager return. Few could take hold of a resident's hand day after day as life on our earth ends and their spirit leaves the room hoping it is heaven bound.
There is one last task that must be attended too. They must face the grieving family and share the loss, often with tears and words that proves that this life was so dear to one and all.
A prayer we often say, is that we put a loved one's life into God's hands. But until God takes charge, he permits the nursing home staff to act on his behalf. We may consider them angels without wings. Who of us would question God's wisdom?
