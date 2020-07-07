To the Editor:
I just read an article by the Associated Press about Gov. Wolf's mask mandate. Some people are complaining about there civil rights and freedoms being taken away. Many people realize the danger we are facing from this killer virus and are haply following the advice of our scientist and medical experts. Many others are saying no one is going to tell me what to do even though it might save their lives.
Wearing a mask may offend some people, but by wearing it, they could be saving another person's life. Refusing to wear a mask during this pandemic is equal to driving while intoxicated because it is endangering other people's lives.
Ronald Menzie
Derry Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.