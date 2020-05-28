Normally when 2 p.m. arrives on Saturdays here in Latrobe, a certain peacefulness resounds and it’s as if the world is standing still. There is little movement and silence takes over. That’s been typical ever since I lived in this town. Now, however, that same silence has caused a certain stillness brought on by a disease that has spread around the world. To make it worse, government has mandated rules we stay inside causing more lack of movement.
Some have asked, was this meant to be as to bring our complete attentiveness to the Almighty Who has tried to grab our attention? Maybe it was a freak thing that all of a sudden came upon an Asian country, and through travel of man, women and child, that same disease was brought to our country. I read that two people were eating food they had saved from three years ago when the word was announced that our country was to have a pandemic, yet few people listened. I have to say I heard about it, too, but then, I put myself in the human category of hearing, but not prioritizing it whatever that it could be.
The hardest hit was the single older generation. Some became very lonely, others took to drink or made television their partner. Just like the television program implies, there will always be The Young and the Restless. “No one is going to tell me what to do.” Of consequence one won’t see persons wearing masks, gloves or protective eyewear.
As I sat down to write this story, I had a whole different concept in mind, and then recently I received a letter in the mail from my 12-year old godchild and she directed my attention away from what I was going to state and put my mind into a new trend of thought.
She first opened her letter with an informative introduction and then got into the crux of her thought waves. I must point out that she and her family live out in the wilds where she does not have to stay cooped up with her chickens, for example, wear masts and social distance. But with that she said her concentration was primarily on her schoolwork with all other activities keeping her mind very active. “I am doing homework on the kitchen table and watching birds on the birdfeeder,” she said.
That got me thinking. We are all twisted on being cooped up like this young lady’s chickens. Remember the saying, Take time and smell the roses…?” No one has to worry about making time to slow down, now. We’ve been slam-dunked into doing that. “Our backyard is full of birds, now, ever since I put up the bird feeder. All the birds come to make nests.” She then goes on to identify the ones she can recognize. “A huge flock of goldfinches, robins, blue jays, chickadees, and lots of woodpeckers, and one mourning dove that does not have a mate. There are also a few we can’t recognize like a huge fat black bird that looks like a sparrow; and a mysterious red bird that has a big red crest. My favorite bird is the little tufted titmouse.”
Have you looked out your window lately and counted the birds to see how many robins at one time frequent your yard, or perhaps your birdfeeder? But you need not stop at just birds. Have you counted the amounts of houses you see looking out one or two of your windows looking west? Have you seen any rabbits with their young? Name the trees you see out your window? What material is your next store neighbor’s house made from?
Every house that I’ve seen in Latrobe has windows. Get to know what’s outside them.
Identify things in numbers. How many different kinds of vehicles drive past your house daily and maybe, at one time? This does include police cruisers, fire trucks, UPS, FedEx and other delivery trucks. Do these vehicles go one direction more than other directions? Is the majority black, red, or white cars? How many people walk dogs on a daily basis?
You’ve got the picture. It’s right in front of you!
